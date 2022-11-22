Earlier this year AEW fans were treated to a spectacular rematch between two of the company’s top tag teams, FTR and the Young Bucks. The bout took place on an episode of Dynamite back in April, with the Top Guys emerging victorious this time around. Both teams now hold a record of 1-1 against each other.

FTR’s Dax Harwood recently spoke about this match on Twitter, where he called it one of the best of his career, and a showdown between two of the top teams in the industry. He also reflects on how the fans perception of FTR drastically changed around this time, which helped them embrace their current babyface personas. His full tweet reads:

Top 5 match of my career. Two of the greatest tag teams of a generation, trying to outwork & out-hustle each other to give the fans something special. I’ll always be proud of this one. This is when we realized the fans perception of us had changed. Very grateful for this night.

Harwood later explains why he was hurting bad during a certain spot in the match. He writes:

Also, that double hiptoss was one of the most painful moments in my career, as this was just a few nights after I had taken a suplex from inside the ring to the floor from Jay Briscoe.

Check it out below.