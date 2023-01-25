On a recent episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed the tragic passing of the late, great Jay Briscoe.

Briscoe passed away last Tuesday after being in a car accident that also took the life of another driver and hospitalized his kids.

“A great human being. A great man,” Dax said. “He stood up for himself. He stood up for his family. Everything he did was with his wife, daughter, and son in mind. Every single step that he took, every breath that he took, every decision that he made was for his family. He was very far down on the list. Sometimes he put other people above him that he probably shouldn’t have, but everything he did was for them, and that’s the character of a man. He worked every day for everything that he’s got. Obviously, everybody knows they are these chicken farmers, but you know, never a day did he not work to make sure that his family is taken care of, and that’s something I think the reason the bond that we had, I think that’s something that I will always respect about him, and I will always love about him.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co