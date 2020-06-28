Dax Harwood Responds to Low Ki’s COVID-19 Mask Tweet

Low Ki garnered some attention yesterday when he posted a meme expressing his thoughts on wearing a mask in public. The meme was anti-mask and talked patronizingly to people who feel differently. A lot of people took offense to his tweet and questioned whether he understood what the purpose of wearing a mask was.
Dax Harwood of AEW took offense to Low Ki’s tweet, saying that at worst its just wearing “a fucking mask,” and at best could make his daughter’s life safer.
I choose to wear a mask because it POSSIBLY will make my 6 y/o daughter’s life a little safer. Am I right? Who knows, but if wearing a dumb mask over my face will help my daughter or anyone else in the world, I’ll take the chance. & if it’s wrong, I wore a fucking mask. Oh well. https://t.co/0nyM8Vxiwe
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 27, 2020
Tama Tonga responded to Low Ki with a plug to his new merchandise which features a mask.
Lol cool story bro.
for everyone else who cares for us a whole, not as an individual, we’ll be selling more masks through @TamasIsland once we get restocked next week. https://t.co/LACurPApRS pic.twitter.com/mbwtOpAo0R
— Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 27, 2020
