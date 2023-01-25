On a recent episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

This includes pushing for a match with top AEW star Jon Moxley last year. However, AEW President Tony Khan declined the bout.

“I politicked so much to Tony to allow him and I to work towards the end of the year because I wanted to have a who is the better wrestler in 2022. I’ve worked very hard.”

Harwood claims things prevented the match from happening.

“Just some circumstances got in the way and that never happened. The one experience I had with him in the ring, I absolutely loved it, and I hope 2023 brings forth a match for him and I.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co