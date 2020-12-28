AEW star Dax Harwood from FTR took to Twitter last night to remember the life of Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber, whose death on Saturday has rocked the pro-wrestling industry.

The former tag champion revealed that three years ago he and his wife suffered a tragedy of their own when she miscarried during pregnancy, something Harwood admits he kept pretty secret. He later adds that they did share the news with the Huber family (Jon and his wife Amanda), who showered them with the love and support needed during that time.

3 years ago, my wife had a miscarriage. We didn’t tell very many people. We told the Hubers. During a difficult time in our lives, Jon & Amanda would text and call my wife and I just to see how we were doing. They sent flowers, cards, and care packages. That’s the kind of people they are. That’s the kind of people this world needs. That’s the kind of person I need to be. I love you Jon. Thanks for everything.

Harwood would end by sharing a video of him taking a drink of whiskey in Huber’s honor, an act that was later reciprocated by WWE superstar Bayley. Check it out below.

That’s the kind of people they are. That’s the kind of people this world needs. That’s the kind of person I need to be. I love you Jon. Thanks for everything. This Knob Creek is for you. pic.twitter.com/PpA5xFyVQk — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 27, 2020