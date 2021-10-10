AEW star Dax Harwood responded to a fan online who shared an image of FTR (fka the Revival in WWE) talking on American Alpha from NXT Takeover Dallas back in 2016, with the fan mentioning that he wished he could see another bout between the two teams. Harwood writes back, “The best opponents we’ve ever faced. I can only imagine what this would look like in 2021.”

Former FTW champion Brian Cage also took to Twitter and shared a photo with current ROH superstar, ECIII. The Machine states, “Just a couple of bodyguys hanging out at Olympia.”