AEW star and current reigning AAA, IWGP, and ROH tag team champion Dax Harwood from FTR recently joined Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Top Guy’s thoughts on the controversial CM Punk and what the Chicago Savior’s attitude was like backstage in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On how passionate CM Punk is for wrestling:

CM Punk. Again, the same thing as Sasha. A man who, obviously has his detractors, and not just in AEW, around the wrestling world. And sometimes his detractors are louder than him, and get their news out more than he does. But again it all comes from a place of passion. When he first came into the company, and I remember talking to Cash and I said ‘if this motherf**ker comes in, if he says something to me about how I dress, like dress code or whatever. I said we’re gonna have a problem’ and he came in, and he was the complete opposite.

How Punk would watch matches back with talent, answer questions, and make himself generally available throughout his time in AEW:

He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to. Stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that questions, he would answer the questions. He loves wrestling. He is, just like me, unabashedly is a professional wrestling fan. Just like Sasha. I talk to him every day and whatever he decides to do in his life, I hope it brings him happy and joy.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)