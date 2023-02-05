Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as FTR, have been on a dominant run since they joined AEW back in 2020. The duo won the AEW tag team titles, then began their own belt collector gimmick by capturing the AAA, IWGP, and ROH tag titles all at the same time.

Harwood spoke about FTR’s decision to go to AEW following their WWE run on the latest edition of his podcast. Highlights from that conversation, including when he and Cash spoke to Tony Khan, can be found below.

On Mark Carrano not being a man of his word and adding more time onto their WWE contracts due to injury:

Mark Carrano had called us and said ‘look, we got some bad news for you guys. You know how we added two months onto Cash’s contract because of his broken jaw? Well, Dave, I’m sorry, we’re gonna have to add on four months to your contract for your torn bicep.’ I said Mark, you just told us a few weeks prior that you were not going to add on the time, that you would honor that. You gave us your word. He said ‘I’m sorry, that’s Vince’s call, not my call.’ Who am I supposed to trust now? You promised me that we were gonna be done here in July. So now you know why nobody trusts Mark Carrano.

Recalls asking Cash if they should talk to Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks after WWE contracts ended:

The day that Mark Carrano called us, so two days before the announcement [of the Revival’s release from WWE] was made online, he called us and said ‘you don’t have to give us an answer right now, talk about it, give me a call back.’ I called Cash. We said, should we talk to Cody, or the Bucks, or Tony? He said yeah, let’s do that.

When they reached out to the Bucks and spoke with AEW President Tony Khan:

So we sent the Bucks a text and said hey, there’s a possibility that we may be leaving WWE, would you guys ever be interested in having us? And he said ‘well I would love to have you.’ That’s all we needed to know. So we called Mark Carrano, yes, we agree to your terms. Please give us our release, and thank you.” So he gave us our release. The following day, whenever the contracts were cut and we got the paperwork from Mark Carrano that said we were officially released, is when we started talking contracts with Tony Khan.

Not having a non-compete:

We had no 90-day no-compete clause. That was our ask. If we give all this, and you take all this money from us, at least just let us not have the ninety days. Let us just go out and do what we need to do immediately.

