After sharing a video praising the work of the late Bobby Eaton AEW star Dax Harwood from team FTR responded to a fan on Twitter who asked whether he and his partner Cash Wheeler were interested in competing in the NWA Crockett Cup tournament, one of the most prestigious tag team tournaments in North America. Harwood writes back, “That is incredibly important to us; especially now. The lineage of the @nwa is deep & historic. We’d love the opportunity to fight for the belts too.”

The official Twitter account of the National Wrestling Alliance would write back declaring that company President Billy Corgan should probably have a conversation with AEW President Tony Khan to make this happen. The full tweet reads, “Sounds like @Billy & @TonyKhan should have a talk. Also @AronsThoughts & @Jr_KRATOS should have a look too Eyes We’re big FTR fans over here.

See the full exchange below.