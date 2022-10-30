AEW star and current ROH, AAA, and IWG tag champion Dax Harwood took to Instagram earlier today to discuss FTR’s run over the last few years, where Uncle Dax shares photos of some of their most memorable matchups, which included contests from NXT, WWE, ROH, and their current run in AEW.

Harwood even hints that he and Cash Wheeler are nearing their final stretch before thanking the fans for supporting them the entire way.

All we’ve ever wanted to do in life was be a professional wrestler. Height, body-type, accent, life situations, we had all of it against us. Now, we leave a body of work I think we can be proud of. When we started this journey in 2014, we tried to make sure we were always different from the everyone else wrestling currently. We also wanted to work so hard that eventually we’d go down as one of the greatest tag teams to ever do it. I’m not sure if we have reached that, but we’ll damn sure keep trying. Thank y’all for going on this journey with us. Not sure where the next few years will take us, but I can’t wait for One Last Run. Top Guys, out.

