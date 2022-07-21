AEW star Dax Harwood from Team FTR recently spoke with WebIsJericho to hype up this Saturday’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, where he and Cash Wheeler defend the ROH tag titles against the Briscoes in a Supercard of Honor rematch. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

Says he tore his labrum right before FTR’s first match with the Briscoes at Supercard of Honor:

“I got that [a torn labrum] right before the match with The Briscoes. I took a suplex on the floor, and it’s still very uncomfortable just to sit down. To walk or to run it doesn’t bother me, but to sit down, it just kills me. Every match you have, I don’t care how old you are or how young you are, every match is gonna take a toll on your body.”

How much damage his body is taking in the sport:

“We’ll take a move, even just a shoulder tackle — a shoulder tackle hurts so bad. We’ll take this move, and you’ll watch guys get right back up and smile and laugh. And in my mind, I’m like, ‘I gotta go home to my daughter, and that one tackle, that one bump hurt so bad that I can’t play with her.’ So why are we telling these fans this doesn’t hurt? ‘Watch. The ring is springy, it’s like a trampoline.’ It’s the complete opposite. Everything hurts.”