Dax Harwood says there were two top stars in AEW that he wanted in the Pinnacle.

The Top Guy spoke on this topic during the latest episode of his FTR podcast, where he named Britt Baker and Serena Deeb as talents he really wanted in the faction, which consisted of himself, Cash Wheeler, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and current AEW World Champion, MJF. Check out why he wanted the DMD and the Professor in the highlights below.

Says he really wanted Britt Baker in the Pinnacle:

We really wanted Britt, and there were talks of Britt being in the group, but Britt is a standalone star, no one needs to mess with her, she’s great.

Says Serena Deeb was another options they wanted:

The other one that I really wanted and talk to Tony (Khan) about, he was pretty excited and had the idea, was Serena Deeb. Up until that point, she had been a babyface, but I thought she really fit what the Pinnacle was, especially Cash and myself, just an incredible wrestler who is considered a badass among the women. Those are the two, and the closest was probably Serena Deeb.

Harwood has previously stated his dislike for the Pinnacle, and that the group was created just for one person to get over. You can read about that here.

You can see the latest FTR episode below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)