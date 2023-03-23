AEW star and former multi-time tag team champion Dax Harwood has released a new video on is personal Twitter showing a medical procedure he recently went under for his knee.

The Top Guy has been very public about his knee issues due to a torn ACL in 2002 and a botched surgery in 2004. In the video, the FTR member shows Doc Sampson shooting liquid cartilage into his knee since there is currently no cartilage in there. He writes, “No cartilage on the knee. Liquid cartilage to the rescue. Thank you @DocSampson13.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

No cartilage on the knee. Liquid cartilage to the rescue. Thank you @DocSampson13 pic.twitter.com/Xj59jaUg41 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 23, 2023

FTR confronted The Gunns on last night’s AEW Dynamite and challenged them to a tag team title match, with the added stipulation that if they lose they will leave AEW forever. You can read about that here.