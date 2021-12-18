AEW star Dax Harwood from team FTR responded to a fan on Twitter who asked the Pinnacle member whether he was worried about the Jay and Mark Briscoe getting involved in his upcoming trios match against Sting, Darby Allin, and CM Punk. Harwood is not only unafraid of the ROH tag champs, but invites them to the show to extend their ongoing feud.

Harwood writes, “Hell no. We came in their house, beat the shit out of them, and made them more relevant in 4 minutes than they’ve been in the last 4 years. They should come the Greensboro and give us their payday from Final Battle. I’m sure I could almost pay my light bill with that money.”

FTR confronted the Briscoes at the recent ROH Final Battle pay per view, where the two teams brawled until they separated by security. Both have continued to taunt the other on social media, with many expecting a future showdown under the AEW banner.