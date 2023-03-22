FTR’s Dax Harwood spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview, to promote his FTR With Dax Live podcast taping on March 30 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The taping will be a part of WrestleCon, and will feature the following guests – AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Cash Wheeler. $39 and $79 tickets can be found here.

Below are a few highlights from the interview:

* Harwood said he’s received heat for several of his podcast episodes, but he’s always happy to talk things out directly. There’s an understanding that if things get too negative, they will scale it back

* He expected some of the heat over the CM Punk situation, but he wanted the first FTR Podcast episode to be about Punk because he wanted people to know his truth on the situation. Harwood said that while he did get heat for the Punk podcast episode, but he also received some positive feedback

* Harwood still speaks to Punk almost daily. He actually expected to dislike Punk when he first came to AEW, but they hit it off and became close friends. Harwood said he and Punk discuss the current landscape of pro wrestling, but will also just send each other clips of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart at times

* Harwood said Punk has been reading the new book written by Steve Keirn (fka Skinner, former WWE-FCW President) and that is making him miss wrestling. He said Punk still loves the business. Keirn’s book was just released this month, and features forewords by Punk and Stan Lane, with an afterword by Natalya. “The Keirn Chronicles Volume One: The Fabulous Wrestling Life of Steve Keirn” can be purchased at a sale price via this link

* Harwood hopes Punk, The Elite, and everyone involved in the All Out incident can move past it, adding that the fight was a “shit happens” situation. He wants everyone to move past the incident and work together, and it’s his belief that AEW needs Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

