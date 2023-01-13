On the latest edition of FTR with Dax Harwood, the Top Guy spoke on a number of different wrestling-related topics, including what he and Cash Wheeler’s relationship was like with former WWE PC trainer Bill DeMott, and how they came up with their Big Rig (Shatter Machine) finishing maneuver. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

Says Bill DeMott was a horrible person, but Matt Bloom was one of the best bosses he ever had:

A lot of people have this misconception that he was disliked because he would always make people blow up or he was hard at training. That was not it at all. He was just not a nice human being, let’s put it like that. We were doing a lot of the house shows and a lot of the house shows, if I’m not mistaken, we were working with Angelo Dawkins and Sawyer Fulton and all those shows, we were putting them over, every single one because those were Bill DeMott’s guys, he loved them, did not like us and so, WrestleMania time comes around and me and Dan were so excited, we were hoping to be able to go and we wanted to go so we could show out at WrestleMania. At the time, it was a big dream for us, big goal for us because we had done nothing in our careers and that would have meant, if we got to go, that would have meant we were doing something right. At the time, I had heard from one of the coaches that Bill was not enamored with us and he was in the process of trying to get us out of the door. Lucky for me, unlucky for him but lucky for me, my family, my career, Bill was released right after that and in comes Matt Bloom. Matt Bloom is the best boss I have ever worked for and I consider him a boss because he was there, the best coach I ever worked for, one of the best human beings I’ve ever worked for too.

Coming up with the Shatter Machine, now known as the Big Rig:

So, I loved, loved, loved, everybody does, I loved the 3D… I’m speaking now just from off the top of my head, maybe the best tag move of all time, right? You can hit it out of nowhere, it’s so flawless, I love the 3D and then also, I thought, what are moves (to) hit out of nowhere? Obviously, couldn’t do a ‘Stunner’ into it because that looks too much like a 3D and you know, a superkick but me and Cash are not superkick guys and I remember, [Chris] Jericho wasn’t working for WWE at the time and I remember he was hitting Codebreakers out of nowhere and so I asked Dan, I said, ‘Do you think you could hit the Codebreaker out of the flapjack?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I think so’ and so, that is one move we did practice at the P.C. and it went smoothly and it has now taken a life of its own and it added to our characters, added to character development, who we are and I am very blessed and fortunate that we found that.

