FTR’s Dax Harwood took to Twitter today to comment on wrestlers who don’t want to listen to criticism from veterans in the wrestling business.

This has been a hot topic all weekend after comments made by Jim Ross on his podcast about how wrestlers do too much in the ring and not protecting finishing moves.

Ross stated, That evolution of the business is bull**t. Yes, they should be protected. The DDT is a finish. The superkick is just a part of the flow of the match (now). Nobody wins with it. What does that say to you? Does that say guys back in the day were more proficient delivering a DDT or a superkick than in this generation where ‘things are evolving’? I want some proof of that sh*t. I want somebody to prove to me that the changing of the wrestling business is what it is today and it’s making a difference. I say no. I told a kid the other day at AEW that everybody does the same fu**ing spot. All you guys go outside. You cluster up like coils. You stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side by side so you can catch some leaping idiot going over the top who never wins with this move. They are looking for the “holy s**t chant. They love to hear ‘this is awesome’. It’s a spot folks. It’s a trapeze act. I don’t buy into that. The DDT is a great finish and should be used as such.

Harwood wrote the following on Twitter:

Imagine not listening to criticism from the men & women who’ve shaped our profession, and paved a road that allows you to make a living today; all because they hurt your feelings. — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 13, 2020

H/T to WrestlingNews.co