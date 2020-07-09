Dax Harwood Tells Fans To Stop Burying NXT and AEW: “You’re Completely Missing The Fun”

AEW superstar Dax Harwood from FTR took to Twitter this evening to comment on the wrestling fan base going after AEW and NXT following this week’s Wednesday Night War ratings battle. The former multi-time tag champion writes, “Guys, if you’re burying one company over the other, you’re completely missing the fun. I watched both shows from last night and we are lucky, as fans, to get the wrestling we get! In 1997 I LOVED The Hart Foundation and I LOVED the NWO. I hope you guys can do the same.”
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) July 9, 2020
NXT won this week’s total viewership battle, while AEW once again topped the key demographics, including the prestigious 18-49 age group. You can read more about that here.
