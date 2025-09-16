A lot will be on the line when FTR meets Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view this coming Saturday night.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated show from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Dax Harwood of FTR surfaced via social media, responding to a fan who asked what FTR is going to do if they lose to the reunited legendary duo of Copeland and Cage.

“I’ll retire from being an in-ring competitor,” Harwood wrote.

FTR vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage joins a jam-packed lineup at AEW All Out: Toronto that also features Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match and more.

AEW All Out: Toronto takes place the same day as the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut special event this Saturday, September 20.

