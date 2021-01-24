AEW star Dax Harwood from team FTR recently appeared with Arn Anderson on AdFreeShows to watch an old Revival matchup, where Harwood revealed that he hopes AEW signs WWE’s Chad Gable if and when his contract ever ends.

That is what separates you, and that is what separates the wrestlers from guys who are playing wrestler. There are guys who can go in there and do athletic, crazy stuff. I wish I could, but if you believe in your heart that you are the best; if you believe that you’re the biggest badass in the world… nobody can beat you, you’re gonna look legit. I think we should get Gable into AEW, but that’s just my thought.