Top AEW tag team FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) made an appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Harwood once again WWE reportedly being interested in bringing back the tag team. He previously addressed this and noted that they wouldn’t talk with any promotion while under contract.

Harwood stated in this interview that he wonders if WWE really wants them back or is trying to keep them from AEW.

“I think we know about as much as everyone else does, but we left that place because they didn’t put a focus on tag team wrestling, and we knew there was a ceiling to where we could go in the company. We wanted to do more. We wanted to be known as the greatest tag team of all time, we had to leave there to do that, and we knew that so that’s why we were so insistent on them giving us our releases.” “I sent him (Cash) a screenshot of all the different news outlets or whatever saying they want to resign us. That’s flattering and it’s cool. You know, we’ve got some more time.” “But I told Tony (Khan), you know, because obviously he heard about it, that there’s no way that we would ever talk contracts with anybody while we were working for him. We have way too much respect for him and our word means something.” “Then I start thinking like, Okay, do they want us or do they want AEW to not have us? You know, it’s cool for Cody to do what he’s done. But you know, there’s just so many unknowns there. Will we ever focus on tag team wrestling like we’ve been able to the last two years. Money is not everything for us. I do have a family, so I have to take care of them. But it’s not all about the money. It’s about what we leave behind for wrestling, too.”

