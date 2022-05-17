AEW star and current AAA and ROH tag team champion Dax Harwood took to Twitter earlier today to wish his longtime FTR tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, a happy birthday. He turned 35.

Harwood takes a moment to not only highlight his friend, but thank him for always being loyal and sticking by his side, even comparing his relationship to his ones with God and his wife. His full tweet reads:

Regardless if I was right or wrong, you ALWAYS stood by me. Aside from my wife & my God, I’ve never had anyone in my life more loyal than you. Every bit of heat I got, you embraced. Every fight or argument I was in, you were right behind me. I love you, brotha. HBD!

Harwood and Wheeler have been on a dominant run over the last couple months, which includes putting on classic encounters against the Briscoes and the Young Bucks, two huge matches that they came out on the winning end of. The duo also recently faced-off against each other in an Owen Hart Memorial qualifier. See Harwood’s tweet below.