Dax Harwood wants a younger AEW team to take FTR’s place, but he says nobody has made a convincing move for it yet. In a written interview with TheSportster’s Adam Barnard ahead of All Out, Harwood said he would rather give a rising team the spotlight than return to a high-profile ladder match. His challenge to the division was direct: “I’m begging any tag team to take our spot.”

Harwood and Cash Wheeler are scheduled to face AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and The Young Bucks in a three-way ladder match on Saturday. Harwood acknowledged that ladder matches aren’t the type of wrestling on which FTR built its reputation. Wheeler took a simpler view of the stipulation: climb the ladder, retrieve the titles and leave the spectacular falls to somebody else.

The pair also discussed the newer teams now working alongside AEW’s established names. Harwood pointed to the Motor City Machine Guns and New Level, the team of Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed, as possible fresh opponents for FTR. Wheeler said he was particularly interested in seeing what Kingston and Creed could do with the creative freedom they have in AEW.

Harwood described FTR as a measuring stick for the tag division, while Wheeler argued that their record puts them in the conversation with any team in the three-way match. Asked how he would describe the team’s legacy, Harwood chose “overachievers” and spoke about how hard he and Wheeler had worked to get beyond expectations about their size and presentation. They aren’t handing their position away, but Harwood made clear he would welcome a team earning it.

FTR returned to AEW at All In after a three-month absence following their loss to Copeland and Cage at Double or Nothing. The three-way title match is part of Saturday’s All Out card at the NOW Arena in the Chicago area.

Source: Adam Barnard’s interview with FTR for TheSportster.