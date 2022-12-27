AEW superstar Dax Harwood recently announced that he will be launching his own podcast entitled, “FTR With Dax Harwood,” with the debut episode set to drop this Thursday.

The official Twitter account for the podcast revealed that the aforementioned first episode will be centered around Harwood’s friendship with the controversial CM Punk. Topics that will be discussed include Harwood’s thoughts on Punk’s ALL OUT match with Jon Moxley, as well as his thoughts on the post-show media scrum that essentially got the Chicago Savior suspended and potentially fired from the company.

The full tweet reads, “THURSDAY. Episode 1. PUNK. How they met. Preconceived notions. How they bonded. “Dying on every hill.” The pinnacle. Colt. Wrestling against in 6 man, 1 on 1, tagging. How the friendship grew. Pages promo..And thoughts about punks last match and after the match.”

THURSDAY.

Episode 1. PUNK How they met. Preconceived notions.

How they bonded. “Dying on every hill.”

The pinnacle. Colt. Wrestling against in 6 man, 1 on 1, tagging. How the friendship grew. Pages promo.. And thoughts about punks last match and after the match. 12/29/22 pic.twitter.com/c2LbtAIvkF — FTR with Dax Harwood (@ftrwithdax) December 27, 2022

Wrestling Headlines will bring you recaps of this podcast when it drops. Stay tuned.