Back in November IMPACT Wrestling and DAZN signed a multi-year agreement that would see IMPACT be broadcast internationally around the world. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the partnership, and why DAZN will be unable to air IMPACT in certain countries.

According to the report, IMPACT will not be broadcast by DAZN in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy because of DAZN’s previously existing deals with WWE. Those aforementioned deals state that no other wrestling can be aired in those markets other than WWE. DAZN writes, ““Select countries (including Germany and Italy) will be excluded from the deal for the time being due to contractual obligations elsewhere.”