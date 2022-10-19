Although he has only worked three matches since 2015, DDP is still contemplating “one final match”.

While speaking on the Battleground podcast, DDP stated he isn’t against the idea of hitting his famous Diamond Cutter in a match.

“I really want to do them when I’m 70, you know, just to be able to prove what I can still do.”

DDP performed the move on Matt Cardona at the Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view, hitting the move on Matt Cardona.

DDP’s most recent match happened in 2020 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to take on The Butcher, The Blade, and MJF.

Transcript from Wrestling Inc.