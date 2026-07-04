Diamond Dallas Page has high praise for reigning AEW World Champion MJF.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on Wrestling Life Online, where he reflected on working alongside MJF during AEW’s early years.

DDP shared the ring with the current champion in 2020, teaming with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall against MJF, The Blade, and The Butcher.

Looking back, Page called MJF one of the very best performers the business has ever seen, while recalling watching him arrive in AEW.

“MJF is one of the most talented performers ever in our business, like ever. You got to take the command that he has on the microphone, and how he tells a story with the microphone and in the match. I was so proud to see, because I was there when Max came in. I did my first stuff with him, just trying to give him a rub that he really didn’t need cause he’s going to make his own rub.”

Later in the interview, DDP was asked about that 2020 AEW six-man tag team match. While acknowledging that his days of having full matches are behind him, Page admitted he would still be willing to make a special appearance for either of wrestling’s two biggest promotions if it meant delivering one more Diamond Cutter.

“I would still go in and hit a Diamond Cutter if it was for one of the big two. I would do that just to hear the roar of the crowd because I know it would be the pop of the night. Being able to do that, and have that command with the people is so cool.”