– The WWE Performance Center posted this new behind-the-scenes look at WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon. The video features footage from Moon’s surprise return at “Takeover: 31” and the October 7 NXT show, where Moon teamed with Rhea Ripley to defeat Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and Seth Rollins have been announced for tomorrow’s new edition of The Bump on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

Lilian Garcia and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest were previously announced for this week’s show. Stay tuned for news & notes from the episode.

She's a beloved member of the WWE family and the host of #ChasingGlory! (Coming to @WWENetwork!) @LilianGarcia is ready to INSPIRE tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/j6e7NDSjfO — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 20, 2020

There's no party like an @ArcherOfInfamy party as the #WWENXT North American Champion joins us on #WWETheBump tomorrow! (HOPEFULLY he liked our sweet photo we posted this week…😬) pic.twitter.com/k6tjrvMJMk — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 20, 2020

