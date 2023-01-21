WWE has confirmed several more Hall of Famers for the RAW 30th Anniversary special.

A new WWE TV graphic has the following Hall of Famers added to the line-up for Monday’s RAW 30 event: Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa).

These 6 stars join the following names as WWE Hall of Famers officially announced for RAW 30: The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan.

It’s interesting to note that WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins are not included in the latest WWE TV graphic for RAW 30. Nikki Bella is listed on the WWE Events website, but that’s it.

On a related note, we’ve mentioned how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been advertised to appear in attire similar to his American Badass gear, on the UK DVD cover art and official WWE website graphics. Now in this new WWE website graphics to promote RAW 30, Taker appears as The Dead Man, not the American Badass.

The RAW 30 special will take place next Monday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* Every generation of The Bloodline (The Anoa’i Family) acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an Acknowledgement Ceremony. Samu and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi are among the confirmed names

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Alundra Blayze (Madusa). Ronda Rousey was also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Bella Twins , Brock Lesnar, and others are expected

