During a recent edition of the “DDP Snake Pit,” Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently looked back on his lackluster run in WWE.

DDP noted that he doesn’t hold a grudge against WWE. He also praised Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

“I really enjoy doing the things I do with WWE,” DDP said. “I’m back there again and doing stuff again with them. Paul [Levesque] is the guy, but don’t think that Stephanie [McMahon] is not. That is one of the smartest people in the business and I’m sure they talk about stuff all the time because that’s the element of the couple that they are.” “I did the battle royal [the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 back in 2016] and they gave me the entrance and I’m 61 years old at the time,” DDP recalled. “I just walked up to both of them and gave them a big hug and thanked them for letting me go out there and just have a little fun dropping some Cutters and getting thrown over the top rope and getting a nice payday.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc