WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was a recent guest on The Bro Show, where the master of the Diamond Cutter spoke about the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, and how he believes the company is doing their very best to make him feel like a huge star. Check out DDP’s full thoughts on the subject, including his input on the American Nightmare’s first promo on Raw, below.

Loves how WWE has treated Cody since he returned:

I loved that moment where he said “wrestlers”. They’re called superstars – it’s a title, not a belt. To me, we’re wrestlers and superstars – it kind of intermixes. I love what they’re doing with Cody. I love how they brought him in, couldn’t have brought a better guy to work with. The match he had at WrestleMania was amazing. He had a great match with Miz [on RAW]. I know he loved working with both of those guys. It reminds me of working with [Chris] Kanyon. Getting out there, it felt like I was working with a younger version of myself.

On Cody’s promo on Raw that talked about Dusty:

I like what they’re doing with him and thought that the banter back-and-forth [on RAW] to set up the match worked. They’re building Cody and that’s what they should be [doing]. You don’t bring him in and beat him. You bring him and build him. The promo he cut involving the world title belt? That was a shoot. Fans thought that Dusty had won the title in the [Madison Square] Garden, but they did the old switcheroo. But that’s a real-life moment. That’s when wrestling works the best – when you blur the lines between what’s real and not.

(H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)