Diamond Dallas Page feels that Dominik Mysterio is destined to be a monster babyface for WWE.

Since his heel turn at Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik Mysterio has emerged as one of WWE’s most polarizing stars, regularly drawing some of the loudest crowd reactions in the company. At WrestleMania 41, Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship and once again received a thunderous response—only this time, the cheers outweighed the boos, despite not officially turning babyface.

In a recent interview with CasinoBeats.com, DDP weighed in on Dominik’s evolution and crowd reactions, predicting big things if and when the babyface turn comes.

“You could feel it—when Dominik won, the entire crowd turned with him,” DDP said of Dom-Dom’s big win at WrestleMania 41. “They loved it. I was sitting in the front row and the energy was undeniable. He’s going to be a hell of a babyface when the time comes. But for now, he should ride that heel heat as long as possible, because when the switch happens, it’s going to be massive.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend went on to praise Mysterio’s growth and dedication, reflecting on the early challenges of entering the business alongside his father, Rey Mysterio.

“I’m a big fan of that kid,” he added. “We actually share the same birthday, and I’ve always loved his old man. But what Dominik’s done—coming in with limited in-ring experience and working his way up—he’s earned everything. Whoever was behind the scenes guiding him deserves a ton of credit. Dominik’s got it—and then some.”

Dominik Mysterio most recently defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship with a win over Penta at WWE Backlash: St. Louis this past Saturday night at the Enterprise Center.