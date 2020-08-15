DDP On His Battle With COVID

During an appearance on WINCLY, DDP spoke on he and his family’s recent battle with COVID-19. Here’s what he had to say:

Great now. It’s really crazy because a lot of people don’t take this stuff seriously and I was taking this stuff seriously to begin with so I was the last one anyone thought was gonna get it. We did all the stuff from prepping stuff coming in and wiping stuff down because supposedly the virus could live on plastic, steel, cardboard and all that. I took all of that into consideration and my daughter Brittany was amazing. My girlfriend Paige was really good too. We kept at it and then they opened up Georgia to Level 2.

When sh*t hit the fan, I got a call from TMZ because a bunch of those guys do my DDPY program. They were like, ‘This is the best thing going right now because people are trapped at home and they can’t go to the gym, so do you wanna come on and talk to Harvey about it?’ I go ‘Yeah’. So, it was great because Harvey and Charles were cool about it. They didn’t know the program but they knew it from people that worked there. They were blown away by what people were calling my Second Act and that was really cool.