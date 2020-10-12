During his interview with Inside The Ropes, DDP revealed that Dusty Rhodes pitched for him to be the person to end Goldberg’s streak at Halloween Havoc 1998. DDP went onto note that he believes this would have launched his career to elite superstar level. Here’s what he had to say:

I never knew it until later. But Dusty Rhodes went to Eric and said… [Impersonating Dusty] ‘You know, E, this night tonight could be Dallas’ night.’ Eric didn’t drop the strap on me that night because Goldie was going to be on Entertainment Weekly, big magazine in our country, and TV Guide, when that meant something, wearing the title the next day. What would have been great as if I’d have heard that. Oh, my God, I would have… Because it made sense for me to beat him and it would have just bumped me up to that Austin level. It would have, really. Especially to beat him clean. It would have taken me to a different spot.

Not that I’m not super happy with everything that happened in my life. The career I had was unbelievable and I’m super thankful for it, but if that would have happened, Goldie wouldn’t have had to get hit with a Taser and then the finish… That mortified him. It would have been a lot for him to swallow, me beating him, but the Diamond Cutter was so over at that time, you know, it would have really made sense – but that is what it is. To go back in time, it would have been fun but the match was still great. I always say, ‘it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, it’s how you win or lose, on both sides.’