WWE Hall Of Famer DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) is reaching out to Big E after the former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck during a tag team match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Big E took a belly-to-belly from Ridge Holland and he landed on the top of his head. He was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken neck. The good news is he will not require surgery and there is no spinal damage.

DDP wrote on Twitter: “After last nights #SMACKDOWN my heart goes out to my brother @WWEBigE If you need me brother I got you, after @NXTCiampa & @Ivar_WWE got done with their broken neck rehab they both came to my crib and stayed a few days with me to #DDPY Rebuild 💎@AustinCreedWins has my #”