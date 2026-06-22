Diamond Dallas Page shared one of the most impactful conversations of his career during a recent appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, revealing that Dusty Rhodes challenged him to either believe he could become world champion or leave the wrestling business altogether.

DDP explained that Dusty questioned his goals after asking where he saw himself in the industry.

“Dusty said, ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?’ And I said, ‘I’d like to be a good hand. Maybe hold the TV title someday.’ He looked at me and said, ‘What? Get out of the business. If that’s all you think you can be, get out.’”

According to DDP, Dusty refused to let him settle for mediocrity and insisted he set his sights much higher.

“He said, ‘If you don’t believe you can be the world champion, then what are you doing here?’”

The conversation stuck with DDP, who said he immediately changed the way he viewed his own future.

“I went home and I wrote down that I was going to be the world champion. I started looking at it every day. I started believing it.”

Cody Rhodes praised the story and noted that his father had a unique way of motivating people by challenging them directly.

DDP continued by explaining that writing down his goal became a daily exercise that helped reshape his mindset.

“I wrote it down. I looked at it all the time. I made it real to myself.”

He added that Dusty’s words ultimately pushed him to accomplish something many believed was impossible given his late start in wrestling.

“Four years later, I became the world champion.”

Reflecting on the lesson, DDP emphasized that believing in yourself is often the first step toward achieving major goals.

“If you don’t believe it can happen, it’s probably not going to happen.”

He also credited Dusty for giving him the confidence to think bigger than he ever had before.

“That conversation changed my life. Dusty made me realize I was aiming way too low.”

The WWE Hall of Famer said he has carried that philosophy with him ever since, encouraging others to set ambitious goals and fully commit to them rather than settling for what feels attainable.

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