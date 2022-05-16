On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recalled a story with top AEW superstar MJF refusing to break character during an autograph signing on one of the Chris Jericho cruises. Check out the full story from DDP in the highlights below.

How MJF charged one dollar more for a signing than Sting:

“I think Sting’s signing was for $150. Max charged $151 and didn’t care if anybody came over and asked for an autograph or not. He didn’t expect anybody to, but they did.”

Says MJF refused to break character:

“Max is doing it totally in character, being Maxwell Jacob Friedman. At some point, a comedian and his buddy were drinking coffee. They finally get up to him and say, ‘Max, we love what you’re doing.’ He said, ‘Yea’, and grabs the coffee out of the guy’s hand, spits in it, and gives it back to him and said, ‘So what the f*ck do you want?’”

