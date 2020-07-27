DDP Recalls The Time He Asked Triple H To Stop Using The Diamond Cutter

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page released a new video on his Facebook to wish WWE’s Triple H a happy birthday, where DDP shares a story about how he and Triple H came up together back in WCW. Page later recalls when Triple H went off to WWE and once used Page’s signature maneuver, the Diamond Cutter, in a matchup to secure a victory. Page explains that at that time he was finally getting the move over for himself, and called up Hunter to ask him to not perform it anymore. The Game agreed, saying it was no problem, and proving Page’s eventual point that the industry and its relationships were always more important than anything else to Triple H. Check out his full story below.