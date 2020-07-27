DDP Recalls The Time He Asked Triple H To Stop Using The Diamond Cutter

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page released a new video on his Facebook to wish WWE’s Triple H a happy birthday, where DDP shares a story about how he and Triple H came up together back in WCW. Page later recalls when Triple H went off to WWE and once used Page’s signature maneuver, the Diamond Cutter, in a matchup to secure a victory. Page explains that at that time he was finally getting the move over for himself, and called up Hunter to ask him to not perform it anymore. The Game agreed, saying it was no problem, and proving Page’s eventual point that the industry and its relationships were always more important than anything else to Triple H. Check out his full story below.
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing