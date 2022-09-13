Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he looked back on meeting Logan Paul. Here is what he had to say:

“We were in the elevator and I could tell that he wasn’t a fan from being a kid. He shook my hand and I said, ‘Let’s do a picture.’ I said, ‘Let’s do the diamond cutter (hand sign)’, and he said, ‘No, I don’t do that.’ The only other person to say no to me doing the diamond cutter was Val Kilmer, but every single other person has done it with me. He said, ‘It’s a gang sign. I got sued over that.’ I understood him because a guy like him is in such a position, I mean, he’s up there. Last thing he needs is wrestling, but it’s another thing that brings him into the mainstream again, doing something else that’s a spectacle. We have a humongous audience. But he wouldn’t do anything because, a gang sign, and he’s been sued over it before. I said, ‘Don’t worry about it’, so we took the picture.”