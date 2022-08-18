DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) made an appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he said that Ric Flair wanted him to be in his final match. However, DDP declined it.

Page previously said on his own podcast that Conrad Thompson offered him one last match, and he turned it down because he was happy with his final match a few years ago in AEW.

“Ric Flair actually called me and asked me if I would be in the match with him and do a six-man. At first he said, ‘How old are you?’ I said, ‘66.’ He said, ‘I’ve seen you. You’re in great shape. I really would love to have you in this match.’ I said, ‘Ric, I can’t do it. I feel so good. I can’t take a chance of hurting myself.’ He said, ‘I feel great.’ I said, ‘You’re not from this planet.’ That’s when he talked me into doing the roast.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription