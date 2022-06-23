On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page revealed his picks for the best promos in the business. The Master of the Diamond Cutter states, ““Jake [Roberts], Roddy [Piper], Ric [Flair], Dusty [Rhodes].” You can listen to the full episode here.

One NJPW star who is noticeably absent from Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view is KENTA. The Bullet Club member took to Twitter and jokingly wondered why no one answered the door when he knocked. You can check it out below.