On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spoke about the ongoing backstage drama in AEW, and how it reminds him of the the promotion where he held heavyweight gold, WCW. The Master of the Diamond Cutter also gives his thoughts on CM Punk’s media scrum rant, calling it entertaining and passionate. Highlights can be found below.

Says the backstage drama in AEW reminds him of the drama in WCW:

“Politics and egos, and people getting their feelings hurt and guys saying s*** and going into business for themselves. That’s part of the business. It happens. You don’t see it happen in WWE that often, but we saw it in WCW.”

How CM Punk’s rant was entertaining to watch:

“It was entertaining to watch. He’s a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve and says what he feels and that’s really worked for him in the past. I don’t know how it’s going to work for him moving forward. I saw when WCW was getting towards the end. … Punk’s always been that guy who says what he feels, and it’s always worked out good for him. It’ll be interesting to see.”

How talented the AEW locker room is:

“They’ve got some great guys who can work and talk. [Chris] Jericho is still at 5-f******-2 years old, 51, whatever he is, he’s still top dog that can go talk and has the greatest entrance ever. When you have every single person sing your words … the music is off and they’re still singing louder than when it was playing? You’re over in a different level forever. And then [Jon] Moxley, Punk, MJF’s back. The f****** Bucks, Kenny Omega. I mean they have so much talent there.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)