DDP made an appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin to look back on his career.

During it, Diamond Dallas Page talked about his feud with The Undertaker in WWE where the Hall Of Famer was portrayed as a stalker.

“It beat me down because that angle did nothing for my career,” said DDP. “I wish I could have worked with ‘Take before that or after that, but because of the way it was… it was. The bottom line is it taught me when you have all this [money], you can’t be afraid to get up and walk away from the table.” “What ended up happening at the beginning of my career with WWE, not so good,” DDP added. “But when I got to do the best of Nitros, to do the appearances, and then to induct Jake in the Hall of Fame and all that, that made it all worth it.”

H/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.