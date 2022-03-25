WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently joined the Wrestling Shoot Interviews program to discuss the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, with DDP revealing that the Rattlesnake is in tremendous shape ahead of his confrontation with Kevin Owens. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Austin looks amazing ahead of Mania 38 appearance:

“Ya know, I will guarantee you Steve is coming in [to WrestleMania 38] looking amazing; he’s “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. I would have bet until recently no way he would wrestle, but [laughs] one thing you learn in this business, never say never. Yeah, who knows, maybe friggin’ Mr Stone Cold is gonna come out.”

If Austin does compete in a match he doesn’t expect it to be long:

“If it’s a match I don’t expect it to be long because he ain’t a kid anymore, he hasn’t been in the ring in a long time, but who knows, maybe, maybe there is [a chance]. I would love it as long as he’s taken care of and I’m sure everything would be, but I’d love to see it because that would just blow the roof off. I wouldn’t want to follow that, ya know!”

How Austin is one of the greatest talents of all time:

“To me, if you look at the greatest talents of all time, Steve Austin is right there [at the top]. If Steve had as long-a-run as Hogan… even if he had another couple of years… in the last 6 years of his career, he was the icon. If he could have kept that going, if he didn’t get dropped on his head, Steve would still be wrestling today no matter what. He would be in and out of there like [Roddy] Piper.”