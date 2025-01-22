– Ric Flair is set to appear and sign autographs at the TWA Rasslecon convention on May 3rd at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The convention will take place earlier in the day, leading up to the one-time-only Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion event that evening.

– Diamond Dallas Page released the following statement on X after attending this week’s WWE NXT on The CW Network show on January 21st: “Last night I was at WWE NXT & ran into one of my favorite performers, Trick Williams! A little over a year ago I was doing an interview and I was asked who I thought would be the next NXT Superstar to cross over to the main WWE roster and make a serious impact. I said it would be Trick! Nothing has changed. I think you can expect big things when my man crosses over.”