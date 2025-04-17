Diamond Dallas Page is proud of Lex Luger.

In fact, “proud doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

These were the closing words of a statement released by DDP via social media, which he tagged “The Total Package” in ahead of his highly-anticipated induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DDP, a fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend in his own right, penned the following statement which he released on X on Thursday afternoon:

I couldn’t be more proud of my brother, Lex Luger



Over the past few years, I’ve watched Lex fight like hell to take back control of his life—physically, mentally, and emotionally. And today, all that work paid off in a BIG way.



While we were working on his mobility, my boy Cody Rhodes dropped by to share something HUGE: Lex is being inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame!



Before we head to Vegas for the big night on April 18th, Lex came down to my new spot, Page’s Retreat, in Panama City Beach so we could train, reflect, and get his mind right for this incredible honor.



This isn’t just about wrestling—it’s about the power of never giving up. The comeback is always stronger than the setback.



Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it