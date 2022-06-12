DDP has been known as someone who has been very open about his feelings regarding pro wrestling and recently gave his take on WWE’s product as of late.

DDP, who last wrestled for WWE in 2016 as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, praised the company on the DDP Snake Pit:

“The storylines in WWE have gotten better and better,” DDP said. “I like a lot of the things that they’re doing right now. You know, some of the things I don’t understand, but there’s some good things too.” DDP also praised for Seth rollins work in the company: “To me, Seth Rollins is one of the best in the world,” DDP stated. ” Seth… when they came in as the Shield, they took over. I mean, look at this crew: Moxley, and Roman, and Seth.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc