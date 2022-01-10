DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) did an interview with Sportskeeda to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer said that his run in WWE suffered because he showed too much respect to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon., which is something he touched on during the latest Broken Skull Sessions episode with Steve Austin.

“I think one of the biggest things hurting me going in (to WWE), I was too much of a mark for Vince. As a kid growing up, I freaking thought Vince McMahon was what he is – he is the grand poobah. I respected him so much walking in there – probably too much.”

“Vince (Russo) will tell you this, ‘You’ve got to be able to fight your way in there, and I was happy to be there… I wanted to just be there ’cause I loved that since I was a kid since it was the WWWF. I watched Vince interview Andre on apple carts and Vince who is six-freaking-two look like a midget next to Andre the Giant. And I loved the guy. I understood it was business.”