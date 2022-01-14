Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) did an interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN.

During it, the pro wrestling legend talked about Chris Jericho’s current run in the pro wrestling world. He said that Jericho is this generation’s Ric Flair

”To me, Chris Jericho is the most over guy in professional wrestling. He’s Ric Flair. He’s Ric Flair now. He’s got 30 years, he’s still on top, he continues to reinvent himself, and he can still work ass off. They’re singing his song. That’s got to be the greatest compliment ever. To me, it’s the greatest entrance in wrestling because the people are so involved with it.”