MAO’s team won DDT’s final Shinjuku FACE main event on Sunday, ending the promotion’s 21-year run at the Tokyo venue with a four-team elimination match. The show also produced new KO-D Tag Team Champions and set two title matches for October and November.

MAO joined KANON, Yukio Naya and Viento Levante against three other four-man teams in an anywhere-falls survival match. Ilusion eliminated the team of Yuki Ueno, To-y, Kazuma Sumi and Yuni with a swanton bomb at 18:53. HARASHIMA then pinned Ilusion after a Somato at 21:21 to eliminate DAMNATION T.A., before MAO pinned Hinata Kasai with a cannonball 450 at 26:15 for the final fall.

The wrestlers returned to the ring after the match to mark DDT’s last event at Shinjuku FACE, which is scheduled to close at the end of September. DDT’s official account of the show said the company had treated the venue as a practical home base since it reopened under its current name in 2005. Sanshiro Takagi and MAO thanked the venue and its staff during the closing remarks.

Earlier, Takeshi Masada and Yuya Koroku defeated Shinya Aoki and Junta Miyawaki to win the KO-D Tag Team Championship. Masada pinned Miyawaki, and the new champions immediately received a challenge from Soma Takao and Shota, who wrestle as ROMANCE DAWN. DDT set that title match for its October 18 Korakuen Hall event.

Shunma Katsumata also retained the DDT EXTREME Championship against Ryota Nakatsu in their lumberjack match. After his second defense, Katsumata named Yuki Ueno as his next challenger. DDT confirmed their title match for November 3 at Ryogoku Kokugikan, adding another championship direction to a night centered on the farewell to Shinjuku FACE.

Source: DDT’s official September 27 FACE FINAL results and event report. Wrestling Headlines previously covered the card and lumberjack rules announced before the show.